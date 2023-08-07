“Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” Teaser Revealed: Watch

One of the biggest video game franchises in the entire world is Call Of Duty. Every single year, Activision releases a new version of the game for fans to enjoy. Although each game ends up being hit with similar criticisms, fans continue buying them. Over the past few years, we have seen a reboot of the Modern Warfare series. Unfortunately, this has led to confusion over the titles as they contain the same words as the games from a decade ago. Moreover, people prefer the OGs by a long shot.

Last year, we ended up getting Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Ultimately, some felt like the game was a disappointment. The OG MW2 is iconic for numerous reasons. Consequently, it was always going to be a tough task for Activision to produce a game that really lived up to the expectations. That said, we are now about to enter the Fall in a month from now, which means a new COD is on the horizon. As it turns out, that game will just so happen to be Modern Warfare 3.

A New “Call Of Duty”

Above, you can find the teaser for this brand-new game. Overall, there is some pretty cool stuff being shown off here in terms of visuals and voices. However, we aren’t getting any gameplay yet. What is good for gamers, is that we now know the release date for the game. As you can see at the end of the clip, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10th. This is about when COD games are typically released, making this perfect for the Holiday season.

