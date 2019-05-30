Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" Teaser Revealed: WatchThe release date for the game has also been revealed.By Alexander Cole
- GamingCall of Duty Renames Controversial "Border War" Skin In Modern WarfareInfinity Ward has renamed the controversial "Border War" skin with its latest Call of Duty patch.By Cole Blake
- SportsDe'Aaron Fox Disses NBA 2K On Twitter: "2K Is A Trash Game"De'Aaron Fox goes off on NBA 2K, calling it a "trash game." Don't expect him to stream it on Twitch any time soon.By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Fortnite" Leads Top Earning Video Games Of 2019 With Massive $1.8 Billion"Fortnite" led the way again this year.By Cole Blake
- GamingMike Dean Helped Craft The Score For "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare"Mike Dean helped out with the new Call of Duty.By Cole Blake
- SneakersPusha T Teams Up With Adidas & "Call Of Duty" For "Kingslayer" OzweegoThe shoe will be exclusive to gamers.By Alexander Cole
- GamingCall of Duty: Modern Warfare's Story Mode Has Been RevealedActivision didn't skimp on this year's story mode.By Cole Blake
- GamingCall of Duty: Modern Warfare's Free Beta Is Now Open To Everyone"Modern Warfare's" beta is free to download right now.By Cole Blake
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" Multiplayer Details RevealedMajor changes are in store for Call of Duty.By Cole Blake
- Gaming"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" Release Date Revealed With Game FootageThe new "Call Of Duty" will be out on October 25, 2019.By Alex Zidel