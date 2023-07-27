Nicki Minaj’s Call Of Duty Character Is Armed, Dangerous, And Iconic

Call of Duty is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop with new operator skins. The game will honor some of hip hop’s finest with new Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, and Nicki Minaj playable characters. A preview of Nicki’s character arrived today, showing the pink-haired queen of rap wielding a serious weapon.

“Playtime is over; this is not ‘Chill Nicki’; this is Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” the video game’s publisher writes. “Now in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, she’s ready to make all rival Operators pound the alarm, as Nicki Minaj has her own Store Bundle, perfect for those who think they have good form across Battle Royale, DMZ, multiplayer, and Special Ops.” Fans are loving the new character, with some even claiming that they’ll pick up COD just to play as Nicki.

Nicki Minaj’s New Call of Duty Character

Sneak peek of Nicki Minaj’s character in Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/7fvpMbvo4n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2023

She herself showed the new character some love today, responding to a Tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. “Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty,” they wrote alongside a heart. Nicki replied with a winking emoji, telling followers “she sure is.” Rumors of the new hip hop-inspired characters circulated earlier this month, after a leaker spread the news on social media. COD players will also receive some fun free items within the game for playing between August 7 and August 16. They’ll get hip hop War Tracks, as well as a weapon blueprint. Fans have yet to get a peak at 21 Savage’s character, as it’s currently redacted. More details will be revealed as the game’s season 5 launch approaches.

Nicki Minaj’s Call of Duty collaboration isn’t the only exciting project she’s got going on. Recently, Drake revealed that she will appear on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. She’s also rumored to have something in the works with Metro Boomin. Nicki’s also been riding the wave of success since dropping her hit collab with Ice Spice, “Barbie World,” getting a streaming boost this past weekend upon Barbie‘s release.

