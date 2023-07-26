Nicki Minaj & Missy Elliott’s Exclusion In Netflix’s “Ladies First” Docuseries Explained

Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj have undoubtedly shaped the culture as we know it. Lil Wayne stated that Missy stands at the top of his GOAT list while Nicki Minaj has undoubtedly influenced the rising number of women in hip-hop these days. However, both artists were seemingly absent from Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip-Hop. The trailer for the documentary dropped this week, highlighting a number of women who’ve broken down barriers, such as Queen Latifah, and their predecessors, such as Coi Leray.

Despite boasting talents like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Rah Digga, fans expressed their grievances surrounding the absence of Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott. A number of Twitter accounts began calling out Netflix and the docuseries creators for excluding two of the most pivotal women in modern hip-hop. One fan wrote, “We really got to sit down and walk, why do they keep excluding Nicki Minaj from these topics like she isn’t the most successful female rapper of all time. They’re literally tryna wipe her from the history books due to personal vendettas.”

Shawn Allen Explains

Shawn Allen claims Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott didn’t allow their music and videos to be licensed for use in Netflix’s female rap docuseries, ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.’ pic.twitter.com/eOegyUmVlQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023

However, there seems to be an explanation for their absence, according to Shawn Allen, a podcaster who is reportedly involved in Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip Hop. An account claiming to be Allen’s, who supposedly serves as a producer on the project, suggested that Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott denied them the opportunity to license their music. “Nicki didn’t let us license music & videos,” he responded to the fan.

Another fan asked if the initial plan was to have Nicki Minaj as part of the docuseries. “Yes but it didn’t make sense because she didn’t give us any licensing,” Allen stated before adding that Missy Elliott similarly didn’t license her music, either. However, Allen doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about it, especially since Cardi B, Trina, Lil Kim, and Foxy Brown also aren’t part of the docuseries. Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip Hop arrives on Wednesday, August 9 on Netflix.

