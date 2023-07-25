Netflix Announces New Series About Women In Hip Hop Coming Soon

Earlier today, Netflix announced a new rap documentary that they’ll be dropping next month. The show is called “Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip-Hop” and will analyze the role women have always had in rap music. They also posted a one minute trailer for the series which featured clips and interviews from various artists new and old. The teaser shows rappers like Queen Latifah and Latto being interviewed about the rolls women play in hip-hop. The limited documentary series is scheduled to premiere next on August 9th.

Netflix has frequently looked to rap music for subject matter in documentaries. Most famously in 2016 they dropped Hip-Hop Evolution. The documentary aimed to tell the entire history of the genre and was released to major critical acclaim. In 2021 they dropped the documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell which featured unearthed footage and interviews from early on in the rap legend’s career.

Netflix Tells The Story Of Women In Rap

Netflix announces new limited doc series “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” premiering August 9th. pic.twitter.com/owRf619KwZ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 25, 2023

Early this month Netflix announced another new documentary coming soon. The platform which aired Last Chance U is now gearing up to release a documentary series on the Dallas Cowboys football team and it’s eccentric owner Jerry Jones. Netflix paid a massive sum of money to acquire the rights to the story and is in the process of creating the documentary series. The platform dips into sports almost as much as it does music. The announced last month that Jake Paul would be getting his own documentary on the platform called Untold.

Earlier this year Netflix committed to a documentary on controversial MMA star Conor McGregor. The announcement followed McGregor’s return to the ring after an extended absence following a gruesome broken leg in a fight in 2021. The documentary eventually appeared on the streaming platform back in May. The documentaries about all kinds of pop culture have long been one of the biggest attractors for fans to Netflix. What do you think about Netflix’s upcoming series on women in hip-hop? Let us know in the comment section below.

