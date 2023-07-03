Netflix has delivered a ton of great sports content over the years. From “Last Chance U” to the “Bad Sport” series that chronicled six different sports stories. The streaming giant knows how to land the great drama involved in sports. However, it seems every streaming platform is looking for the magic that ESPN found with “The Last Dance.” The documentary followed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls epic domination of the NBA in the 1990s.

Now, one of the more popular streaming platforms may have just found that gold. It is being reported that Netflix has purchased the rights to the story of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The upcoming docuseries will feature 10 episodes on the story of Jones and his franchise. At the same time, the Bulls were dominating the basketball court in the 90s. The Cowboys owned the gridiron. Dallas’ dominance of a decade sparked generations of fans for the team from coast to coast.

Read More: Up To 80% Of NFL Players Smoke Weed, According To Travis Kelce

Netflix Cashes In On Dallas Cowboys

Netflix paid big money to get the Jerry Jones docuseries. 💰 pic.twitter.com/em5xv5MPWT — theScore (@theScore) July 3, 2023

Jones is arguably the most notable owner of any sports franchise in the entire United States. Undoubtedly the owner has managed to keep a more hands-on approach to his team than other owners in the NFL. However, that approach also comes with a lot of backlash. Many feel that ownership shouldn’t be as involved in the day-to-day operations of a team. However, nobody wants to be the one to break that news to Mr. Jones.

But the docuseries didn’t come cheap. The rights to this story were sold at a whopping $50 million. However, the money is more than likely no object to Jones. The longtime Cowboys owner would just like to hold that Lombardi Trophy one more time. Love them or hate them. The Cowboys and Jones have left a lasting impression on the entire sports community. Netflix will now get the chance to have fans see the story of the franchise from firsthand accounts. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: NFL Expected To Suspend More Players For Gambling

[Via]