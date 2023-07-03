Michael Jordan is one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Recently, the NBA legend decided to sell his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Subsequently, he got a multi-billion-dollar payday that makes him a lot richer than he was before. However, the financial freedom doesn’t necessarily take away from some of his familial happenings. For instance, his son Marcus Jordan is currently dating the likes of Larsa Pippen. Of course, she is the ex-wife of MJ’s teammate, Scottie Pippen.

Overall, there have been all sorts of rumors about Mike trying to orchestrate this relationship. However, none of this has been backed up. Instead, Marcus and Larsa have been speaking on their own relationship thanks to their new podcast. This new venture has gotten a lot of eyeballs, and it has only made their relationship that much more prominent. Although, as it turns out, Michael Jordan does not approve.

Read More: Charles Barkley Tells Hilarious Michael Jordan Olympic Story

Michael Jordan Speaks

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 08: Basketball legend Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Michael Jordan was in Paris. While heading to his car, he was swarmed by cameras. In a video from Backgrid, MJ is asked whether or not he approves of his son’s new girlfriend. A man of few words, Jordan simply says “No” and shakes his head when asked a second time. Needless to say, this was not a ringing endorsement of Pippen. Moreover, it puts to bed the notion that Jordan somehow orchestrated this entire thing.

With this latest revelation in mind, it will be interesting to see if Marcus and Larsa respond. After all, Michael Jordan’s comments are something that people have been waiting on for quite some time. What do you think of what the six-time champ had to say? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the entertainment world and beyond.

Read More: Michael Jordan Finalizing Sale Of Charlotte Hornets

[Via]