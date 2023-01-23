Jerry Jones is one of the most vocal owners in all of professional sports. Having said that, he is usually very conservative when it comes to making big moves. Overall, he has a difficult time getting rid of head coaches. Furthermore, he doesn’t like moving on from franchise quarterbacks.

This has proven to be an issue for the franchise as they haven’t had much success in over 25 years. Their last Super Bowl was a long time ago, and since that time, things have drastically changed. Of course, it doesn’t help that the Cowboys lost yet another big game on Sunday, this time to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones Reacts

Following yet another bad playoff loss, Jones was asked about the state of his team. Typically, Jones always gives his guys a vote of confidence. Consequently, this just leads to the same results, year after year. However, Jones still gets sell-out crowds, so it’s not an issue for him.

In the video clip down below, you can see that Jones has virtually no issues with his head coach, Mike McCarthy. He effectively noted that the man’s job is safe, even if the loss was “sickening.” Despite cooking up the worst final drive we’ve seen in a very long time, McCarthy will lead the team for another season.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

If you are a Cowboys fan, this is probably the last thing you wanted to hear. After all, McCarthy hasn’t done much in the league since winning a title with Aaron Rodgers over a decade ago. Regardless, they will just have to put up with these playoff exits as Jones doesn’t see any need to change.

