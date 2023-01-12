Skip Bayless sure does love his Dallas Cowboys. Every single season, he tries to make up reasons for why they are actually going to be successful. Unfortunately, they have proven time and time again that they just don’t have the clutch gene that Bayless harps on so much.

Overall, it has been a rough two decades for Cowboys fans. They haven’t matched their success from the 90s, and it could be a while before they ever get back to a Super Bowl. Of course, they could do it this season, although it would take a Herculean effort.

Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless in the gym at ESPN Headquarters after the live filming of First Take, ESPN2’s daily sports talk show, on Friday morning, August 30, 2013. Bayless is on air with Stephen A. Smith and Cari Champion as he is every week day, during their two hour morning program from 10am – noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Vs. Jerry Jones

Recently, Jerry Jones claimed that Dak has superior DNA that makes it so he can’t turn the ball over. Of course, Bayless knows this is quite the opposite, and he said so on Undisputed. More jarringly, Bayless straight up claimed that Jerry Jones was delusional. These are some harsh words, however, we’re sure some Cowboys fans out there feel the same way.

“Jerry has delusionally convinced himself because he paid the man so much money that Dak is THAT guy,” Skip said. “I’m still waiting to see THAT guy emerge. But the harder I look, the worse it gets.”

I'm still waiting to see THAT guy emerge. But the harder I look, the worse it gets. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/sr5v24Oht8 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 12, 2023

The Cowboys are going to play the Buccaneers on Monday night. It is going to be a tough test, even though the Cowboys finished with four more wins. Brady is the GOAT and he knows how to win in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Cowboys under Dak Prescott have yet to prove such a thing.

Hopefully, for Skip and that fanbase, they can finally get it done. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments section down below.

