Skip Bayless Calls Jerry Jones “Delusional”
Skip Bayless has some interesting thoughts on the Cowboys.
Skip Bayless sure does love his Dallas Cowboys. Every single season, he tries to make up reasons for why they are actually going to be successful. Unfortunately, they have proven time and time again that they just don’t have the clutch gene that Bayless harps on so much.
Overall, it has been a rough two decades for Cowboys fans. They haven’t matched their success from the 90s, and it could be a while before they ever get back to a Super Bowl. Of course, they could do it this season, although it would take a Herculean effort.
Skip Bayless Vs. Jerry Jones
Recently, Jerry Jones claimed that Dak has superior DNA that makes it so he can’t turn the ball over. Of course, Bayless knows this is quite the opposite, and he said so on Undisputed. More jarringly, Bayless straight up claimed that Jerry Jones was delusional. These are some harsh words, however, we’re sure some Cowboys fans out there feel the same way.
“Jerry has delusionally convinced himself because he paid the man so much money that Dak is THAT guy,” Skip said. “I’m still waiting to see THAT guy emerge. But the harder I look, the worse it gets.”
The Cowboys are going to play the Buccaneers on Monday night. It is going to be a tough test, even though the Cowboys finished with four more wins. Brady is the GOAT and he knows how to win in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Cowboys under Dak Prescott have yet to prove such a thing.
Hopefully, for Skip and that fanbase, they can finally get it done. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments section down below.
