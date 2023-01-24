Skip Bayless has always been a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Over the years, he has defended them as hard as possible. Unfortunately for him, these defenses haven’t actually led to much. Overall, the Cowboys continue to choke in the playoffs, and Skip cannot do anything about it.

When it comes to Dak Prescott, things just won’t go his way. He has crumbled in the biggest moments, and after throwing two interceptions on Sunday, his own social media team roasted him. Subsequently, there has been some debate about whether or not Jerry Jones wants to move on.

Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless prepares for First Take, ESPN2’s daily sports talk show, on Friday morning, August 30, 2013. Bayless participates in debate with Stephen A. Smith as he does everyday, during their two hour morning program from 10am – noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Reacts

The idea of the Cowboys moving on from Dak seemed unfathomable just a week ago. However, Bayless seems to believe that the Cowboys might be setting up some sort of regime change. Skip came to the conclusion in real time on Undisputed, and overall, it was one of his most somber moments in relation to his team.

“Is it possible that Jerry made it clear after the game that it’s now open season on Dak?” Bayless asked. “To quote the great Shannon Sharpe: maybe he’s just middle of the pack Dak. Because we now have a broad 7-year sample size to look at.”

To quote the great Shannon Sharpe: maybe he’s just middle of the pack Dak. Because we now have a broad 7 year sample size to look at. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/ka2cwDABEN — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2023

It was clearly painful for Bayless to admit. Although, the first path to recovery is admitting there is an issue. From there, he must simply accept what is happening. Of course, getting rid of Dak probably won’t happen this offseason, however, Cowboys fans are realizing that he just isn’t that guy in the postseason.

Let us know your thoughts on Dak Prescott, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sports world.

[Via]