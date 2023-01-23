Skip Bayless Slams Dak Prescott Jersey In The Trash, Fans React
Skip Bayless was not happy with his Cowboys.
Skip Bayless is a huge Dallas Cowboys fanatic. Overall, he can be quite delusional about his Cowboys. For instance, he thought that Dak Prescott was going to have a phenomenal game against the San Francisco 49ers. If you watched last night’s game, you know that didn’t happen.
Prescott ended up throwing a total of two interceptions, all while missing some big passes down the stretch. Additionally, the last drive of the game was one of the worst things we have ever seen. From Dalton Schultz’s ridiculous inability to get both feet in-bounds to Ezekiel Elliott being turned to dust in the middle of the field, the Cowboys were very on brand.
Skip Bayless Reacts
With the Cowboys showcasing their ineptitude, Skip Bayless had no choice but to react. Typically, he reacts in the form of some incredibly dramatic tweets. However, this time around, Bayless decided to simply go after Dak Prescott who was ultimately the deciding factor in the match.
In the video clip down below, Bayless scripts a scene in which he walks over to his garbage can and deposits a Prescott jersey. It’s all incredibly dramatic and it is something that Bayless has done before. Regardless, he could not help himself after such a dramatic loss.
Subsequently, Bayless got hit with a lot of ridicule on social media. For the most part, people do not like it when Bayless does these sketches. As you will see in the tweets down below, people find these to be incredibly forced. Moreover, the acting leaves a lot to be desired.
Let us know what you thought of Bayless’ tantrum, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world.
[Via]