Skip Bayless is a huge Dallas Cowboys fanatic. Overall, he can be quite delusional about his Cowboys. For instance, he thought that Dak Prescott was going to have a phenomenal game against the San Francisco 49ers. If you watched last night’s game, you know that didn’t happen.

Prescott ended up throwing a total of two interceptions, all while missing some big passes down the stretch. Additionally, the last drive of the game was one of the worst things we have ever seen. From Dalton Schultz’s ridiculous inability to get both feet in-bounds to Ezekiel Elliott being turned to dust in the middle of the field, the Cowboys were very on brand.

ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Skip Bayless Reacts

With the Cowboys showcasing their ineptitude, Skip Bayless had no choice but to react. Typically, he reacts in the form of some incredibly dramatic tweets. However, this time around, Bayless decided to simply go after Dak Prescott who was ultimately the deciding factor in the match.

In the video clip down below, Bayless scripts a scene in which he walks over to his garbage can and deposits a Prescott jersey. It’s all incredibly dramatic and it is something that Bayless has done before. Regardless, he could not help himself after such a dramatic loss.

I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.pic.twitter.com/1EHRUg8mXe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

Subsequently, Bayless got hit with a lot of ridicule on social media. For the most part, people do not like it when Bayless does these sketches. As you will see in the tweets down below, people find these to be incredibly forced. Moreover, the acting leaves a lot to be desired.

I've seen better acting in a snuff film. https://t.co/GwzYpq0Jbz — Davey Mac (@EastSideDave) January 23, 2023

Skip is wild lmao. The narrative will be that Dak lost the game for Cowboys… which I wont disagree with.



But I also want to highlight the fact Cowboys defense played out of their minds last night, holding 49ers and all their weapons to just one touchdown. That was incredible. https://t.co/Ws7UbfEbAq — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) January 23, 2023

If this isn't the best illustration of why would anyone want to live in NYC or LA. Skips makes like $5M a year and I've seen bigger kitchens on Boeings https://t.co/MdcH0uHdNy — RJ Choppy (@rjchoppy) January 23, 2023

Your Acting is terrible https://t.co/zp4u9tCBtb — Spank Horton (@SpankHorton) January 23, 2023

the shirt peeking from the corner as he waits for his cue (someone smacks the counter) to enter.. that is the funniest part 😂 https://t.co/VZzRWh4agM — malcoholic (@lepetitereboot) January 23, 2023

Don't be confused here, people. This is legit outrage from a very normal super fan. No acting at all. Losing hurts.https://t.co/F3VHSICeS5 — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 23, 2023

Let us know what you thought of Bayless’ tantrum, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]