Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.

On Monday night, Sharpe had to watch the Cowboys systematically destroy the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott led his team to a 31-14 victory that Cowboys fans are still talking about. Now, however, the road becomes a lot tougher as they will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Shannon sharpe attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shannon Sharpe Hot Take

Today, Sharpe and Bayless got to discuss the Cowboys and their chances heading into Sunday’s game. As you can imagine, Bayless had a positive outlook of how things will go. Although, Sharpe was very quick to set him straight, especially as it pertains to Dak Prescott.

“I’ve seen enough and know who Dak is, he’s a rollercoaster. I don’t expect to see what he did in Tampa on Monday,” Sharpe said. Needless to say, Sharpe doesn’t seem to have much confidence that Dak can lead his team over one of the best defenses in football.

.@ShannonSharpe on which Dak Prescott we'll see in San Francisco:



"I've seen enough and know who Dak is, he's a rollercoaster. I don't expect to see what he did in Tampa on Monday." pic.twitter.com/shQDEu7ArA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 19, 2023

Bayless’ positive outlook included the tweet below, in which he said “The Dak I saw in Tampa suddenly had complete command of that position like I haven’t seen before. I believe he’ll carry the momentum over and play a clean and commanding game.”

The Dak I saw in Tampa suddenly had complete command of that position like I haven't seen before. I believe he’ll carry the momentum over and play a clean and commanding game. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/2Mvu0hR0qD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2023

Bayless sure does love his Cowboys, and he always seems to be lying to himself about how well they will play. If fans remember, the Cowboys lost to the 49ers last season and that’s when they were favored. Now that they are underdogs, their chances are even worse.

Let us know which analyst you think is correct, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]