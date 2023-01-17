Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys proved a ton of doubters wrong last night. For years now, the Cowboys have been seen as playoff chokers. Prescott has also been hit with this label as his record coming into last night was 1-3. However, Prescott changed the narrative with five touchdowns. Four were from passing, and one was from running it in himself.

This win now makes it so that the Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers next weekend. Of course, this is going to be a matchup for the ages. The Cowboys are very much expected to lose, however, they seem to have hit their stride. At this point, it is anyone’s game.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates on the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott Reacts



Following the match, Prescott spoke to reporters about what took place on the field. Overall, he was overjoyed about his team’s effort. Furthermore, he discussed what Tom Brady told him after the game. As you will see, it was a great message.

“He just said that I played well,” Dak Prescott said. “I told him good job, he told me good job. I just shook his hand. [Brady’s] obviously a guy that I have the ultimate respect for. He’s won more than anyone has in this league. He’s been the epitome of how to play this game for years and how to take care of your body. So much respect for him.

“But that’s about (our) defense. The way they went out there and took care of business. This isn’t some Dak versus Tom Brady matchup. That was Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Our defense played their asses off and gave us an opportunity to score more points than they did.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

While Prescott and the Cowboys might find it difficult in the next round, there is no doubt that they have some momentum. If they find a way to take advantage, there is a good chance they go all the way to the Super Bowl.

