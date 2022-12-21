LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch
LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott.
LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Consequently, some of the things that McCoy says are quite questionable. Additionally, he can be downright disrespectful with some of his analyses. Overall, this has led to some viral clips that don’t exactly paint him in the best light.
Dak Prescott Roasted By LeSean McCoy
McCoy experienced this on Tuesday as he came through with his most viral take yet. This was during a segment on Dak Prescott and his recent loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys gave up a 17-point lead in this loss, and McCoy let Prescott have it.
In fact, McCoy was so disrespectful towards Dak that he ended up shocking some of the other panelists. “Dak is ass,” McCoy said. “Can I say that on TV? ‘Cause he is ass ass.” David Helman, one of the analysts at the table, could not believe what he was hearing. Consequently, fans took to the comments of the below Twitter post to sound off on what McCoy had to say.
Below, you can find some reactions where fans explain why McCoy is objectively wrong here. Overall, he probably doesn’t care about this criticism. He is bringing eyes to his show, and that is all FS1 cares about right now.
This is what sports talk television has become, and you can think Bayless for that. Whether or not you like it, is purely subjective.
Let us know what you thought of McCoy’s remarks, in the comments down below.
