LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.

Consequently, some of the things that McCoy says are quite questionable. Additionally, he can be downright disrespectful with some of his analyses. Overall, this has led to some viral clips that don’t exactly paint him in the best light.

Dak Prescott Roasted By LeSean McCoy

McCoy experienced this on Tuesday as he came through with his most viral take yet. This was during a segment on Dak Prescott and his recent loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys gave up a 17-point lead in this loss, and McCoy let Prescott have it.

In fact, McCoy was so disrespectful towards Dak that he ended up shocking some of the other panelists. “Dak is ass,” McCoy said. “Can I say that on TV? ‘Cause he is ass ass.” David Helman, one of the analysts at the table, could not believe what he was hearing. Consequently, fans took to the comments of the below Twitter post to sound off on what McCoy had to say.

.@CutOnDime25 had a lot to get off his chest about Dak Prescott, and @DavidHelman_ obviously disagrees. Get your popcorn ready for this one! 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/7Q5BKFYdDp — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) December 20, 2022

Below, you can find some reactions where fans explain why McCoy is objectively wrong here. Overall, he probably doesn’t care about this criticism. He is bringing eyes to his show, and that is all FS1 cares about right now.

I am not a cowboys fan or Dak fan but Shady McCoy is terrible at this. Joy deserves better, Dave deserves better. Acho had better and went with this. Get this man off TV or give Joy her own platform man. https://t.co/4Okq33dJdP — Cory Wheaton 💭 (@cory_gq) December 21, 2022

Shady McCoy is the most obvious evidence of the fact that people get paid to be on TV or radio to draw attention, not to inform you.



They're often paid to be fools.



Don't look to these shows to develop informed opinions. https://t.co/XxvVgMNYVX — Brendan Toungate (@HobbyistBrendan) December 21, 2022

So because he played in the league we supposed to respect the dumb shit that fly out his mouth?…….there’s zero chance you saw that last pick and came to the conclusion it was daks fault without being a idiot or having a disgusting agenda. https://t.co/NlRTs3u1u6 — SUPER BOOWWLL 🚽 SUPPPERR BRRROOOWWWNNNS 😒 (@supportunion19) December 21, 2022

What’s Shady talking about? Dallas D gave up 500+ yards in that game and Dak leads the NFL in tight window throw rate. (h/t @minakimes) https://t.co/7FIbno3Gyu — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) December 21, 2022

This is what sports talk television has become, and you can think Bayless for that. Whether or not you like it, is purely subjective.

Let us know what you thought of McCoy’s remarks, in the comments down below.

