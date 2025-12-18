Young Thug Responds To 21 Savage’s Plea To Squash Gunna Beef

Earlier this week, 21 Savage took to Twitter/X with a message for both Young Thug and Gunna. In a series of posts, he urged the two of them to squash their supposed beef for good, reminding them how close they once were. "Yall n****s fix that sh*t yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t."

He went on to address Lil Baby, telling him, "You one of the realest young n****s out this sh*t admit slime was moving the goal post and we was standing behind him cuz we love him my brother."

Ultimately, 21 ended up getting some backlash for his remarks, prompting him to fire back. "Last year I was the realest n***a for tryna stop thug from exposing gunna," he recalled. "Now im fake lol."

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Yesterday (December 17), Young Thug issued what appears to be a response to 21's tweets. While he didn't address anything he said directly, he made his feelings known. "@21savage I love u my brada, u always been with me," he wrote. At the time of writing, 21 Savage has not responded.

His posts arrived shortly after Young Thug seemingly shaded his former collaborator in a tweet of his own. "N***a acting like he the victim, lol," he tweeted. Before that, Gunna posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about staying true to yourself despite the obstacles life throws your way.