Mariah The Scientist's Engagement Ring Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

BY Caroline Fisher 64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mariah The Scientist's Engagement Ring Viral Gossip News
Mariah The Scientist headlines Summerfest's Briggs &amp; Stratton Big Backyard on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug proposed to Mariah The Scientist at his show in Atlanta this week, and social media users have a lot to say about it.

At his Hometown Hero show in Atlanta earlier this week, Young Thug decided to take his relationship with longtime girlfriend Mariah The Scientist to the next level. He got down on one knee and popped the big question, and fortunately for him, she said "yes." Fans couldn't be more excited for the happy couple, but the songstress's engagement ring is currently going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The Neighborhood Talk recently shared a video of the ring on Instagram, which sparked big reactions from social media users. "It’s ugly, but I’m single so I’ll just sit this one out," one commenter writes. "It look like it came from the titanic 😩," another claims. Someone else simply says, "he dead ass wrong."

Mariah has not publicly commented on the buzz surrounding her ring, although she herself seems pleased with it, which is all that matters.

Read More: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During Beautiful Moment At His Atlanta Show

How Long Have Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Been Together?

Moreover, she and Young Thug have been an item for roughly four years now. It's possible that he knows something about her personal taste that the rest of the world doesn't.

As for what's next for the pair, that remains to be seen, though it looks like there’s a strong possibility that a child is in their future. During an interview with Angie Martinez this month, Mariah expressed a desire to settle down and get pregnant, though she still plans to make her career a priority.

"I want to be married," she explained. "That's my plan. I can't speak for everybody. That's my plan, though... I want a baby, I want at least one. I'll start with that and see how I can manage. [...] I just want a commitment that doesn't involve an obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility."

Read More: North West Featured In New Skims Campaign With Ken Carson And Mariah The Scientist

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug_Mariah The Scientist Relationships Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug, & The 'Ride Or Die' Myth That Eclipses Her Music 6.0K
Mariah The Scientist Performs At Electric Brixton Crime Mariah The Scientist Alleged Club Brawl: What We Know 2.2K
Mariah The Scientist Young Thug Lollapalooza Hip Hop News Music Mariah The Scientist Surprises Fans With Young Thug At Lollapalooza 986
MariahTheScientistYoungThug Relationships Mariah The Scientist Shows No Signs Of Straying From Young Thug As Rapper Remains Behind Bars 9.7K
Comments 0