Mariah The Scientist's Engagement Ring Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

At his Hometown Hero show in Atlanta earlier this week, Young Thug decided to take his relationship with longtime girlfriend Mariah The Scientist to the next level. He got down on one knee and popped the big question, and fortunately for him, she said "yes." Fans couldn't be more excited for the happy couple, but the songstress's engagement ring is currently going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The Neighborhood Talk recently shared a video of the ring on Instagram, which sparked big reactions from social media users. "It’s ugly, but I’m single so I’ll just sit this one out," one commenter writes. "It look like it came from the titanic 😩," another claims. Someone else simply says, "he dead ass wrong."

Mariah has not publicly commented on the buzz surrounding her ring, although she herself seems pleased with it, which is all that matters.

How Long Have Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Been Together?

Moreover, she and Young Thug have been an item for roughly four years now. It's possible that he knows something about her personal taste that the rest of the world doesn't.

As for what's next for the pair, that remains to be seen, though it looks like there’s a strong possibility that a child is in their future. During an interview with Angie Martinez this month, Mariah expressed a desire to settle down and get pregnant, though she still plans to make her career a priority.

"I want to be married," she explained. "That's my plan. I can't speak for everybody. That's my plan, though... I want a baby, I want at least one. I'll start with that and see how I can manage. [...] I just want a commitment that doesn't involve an obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility."