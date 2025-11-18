Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, is back in the spotlight, fronting the newest SKIMS campaign. It's her first major appearance for the brand since 2020. This time, she’s part of a vibrant, star-studded crew celebrating SKIMS’ holiday release.

The entire campaign was filmed by the acclaimed director Harmony Korine, giving the collection a distinct, artsy vibe. It perfectly merges SKIMS’ classic comfort with Cactus Plant Flea Market's uniquely whimsical, graphic aesthetic. North’s involvement is a huge statement, showcasing her personality and rising fashion influence.

Wearing bright electric blue braids, she confidently models the limited-edition loungewear, embodying a cool, playful energy. The collection itself is a fun mashup of cozy SKIMS pieces and bold, expressive CPFM designs, full of vibrant colors and playful motifs.

Her appearance alongside other influential figures like rapper Ken Carson and singer Mariah the Scientist proves SKIMS is connecting with diverse audiences and tapping into today’s youth culture. This campaign isn't just about the clothes it solidifies North West’s status as a Gen Z style icon.

She even delivers the brand's iconic line "Everybody's wearing SKIMS," with confidence, proving her star power. This collaboration is a win for both brands, creating a collection that's as culturally significant as it is comfortable.

North West Skims Campaign

