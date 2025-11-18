North West Featured In New Skims Campaign With Ken Carson And Mariah The Scientist

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
North West stars in vibrant blue braids alongside Ken Carson and Mariah The Scientist in the latest SKIMS holiday ad.

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, is back in the spotlight, fronting the newest SKIMS campaign. It's her first major appearance for the brand since 2020. This time, she’s part of a vibrant, star-studded crew celebrating SKIMS’ holiday release.

The entire campaign was filmed by the acclaimed director Harmony Korine, giving the collection a distinct, artsy vibe. It perfectly merges SKIMS’ classic comfort with Cactus Plant Flea Market's uniquely whimsical, graphic aesthetic. North’s involvement is a huge statement, showcasing her personality and rising fashion influence.

Wearing bright electric blue braids, she confidently models the limited-edition loungewear, embodying a cool, playful energy. The collection itself is a fun mashup of cozy SKIMS pieces and bold, expressive CPFM designs, full of vibrant colors and playful motifs.

Her appearance alongside other influential figures like rapper Ken Carson and singer Mariah the Scientist proves SKIMS is connecting with diverse audiences and tapping into today’s youth culture. This campaign isn't just about the clothes it solidifies North West’s status as a Gen Z style icon.

She even delivers the brand's iconic line "Everybody's wearing SKIMS," with confidence, proving her star power. This collaboration is a win for both brands, creating a collection that's as culturally significant as it is comfortable.

North West Skims Campaign

The SKIMS x CPFM holiday campaign is a visually captivating ad, shot by Harmony Korine. It features an eclectic, cool cast, with North West as a major focus.

She looks striking in electric blue braids while showing off the co-branded loungewear. North confidently delivers the brand’s famous tagline. The entire look of the ad smartly combines SKIMS’ comfy, clean lines with CPFM’s playful, graphic style.

It highlights the capsule’s vibrant colors, making the collection appeal to both high fashion and streetwear crowds, capturing a youthful, expressive energy.

This highly successful collaboration not only cements SKIMS position at the intersection of fashion and culture. It also launches North West as a voice for the next generation!

