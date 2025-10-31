North West Hilariously Dresses Up As Kai Cenat For Halloween

North West might’ve just won Halloween 2025. The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pulled off one of the most unexpected costumes of the year. She took the Internet by storm when she revealed she's dressing up as streamer and YouTube star Kai Cenat for Halloween.

In true North fashion, she went all in. The oversized blazer, dreadlocks, and a fake goatee. A signature look from Kai Cenat's creator bootcamp, "Streamer University." A clip of North mimicking the streamer’s mannerisms instantly went viral, with fans calling it “spot-on” and “too accurate.” North's friends even joined in on the fun, dressing up as fellow streamer friends Ray and Tota MC.

North West Has Some Halloween Fun

Fans online couldn’t get enough of it, with comments ranging from “She’s her father’s daughter for real” to “North always understood the assignment.” Others noted how tapped-in she is with internet culture, nailing one of Gen Z’s biggest personalities instead of going for a traditional celebrity or cartoon character. Kim and Kanye had previously been at odds over whether or not North should use social media. When she was just eight years old, North was active on TikTok. Ye had expressed concern about North being exposed to adult content. However, the two came to an agreement according to TMZ, where they decided that North could only use the app on Kim's phone and under age restrictions.

Now over the past few years, North has become known for her humor and creativity. From her TikToks with Kim to her fashion sense that often goes viral on its own. And in true West-family fashion, North's costume sparked viral conversation. It remains to be seen if the family will debut other Halloween looks.