North West Channels Tyler, The Creator & HER For Halloween

North West went all out for Halloween.

During a chat with her mother Kim Kardashian for Interview magazine's Fall 2024 cover story, North West revealed that she had big plans for Halloween. The 11-year-old expressed interest in dressing up as Tyler, The Creator, a mermaid, Nicki Minaj, and more. "I’m going to be a sailor pirate and a mermaid with my two besties. Shout out to them. And I’m going to be Kai [Cenat] and Tyla. I’m going to be Nicki Minaj, and then I’m going to be Princess Peach and Princess Daisy with Chi," she explained.

"That’s my month of planning," her mom responded. Now, it looks like all of Kim's hard work has paid off, as North has finally unveiled at least some of her costumes. In one clip, she's seen replicating Tyler's IGOR character. In another, she channels H.E.R. during her surprise appearance at Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

North West Debuts Her Creative Costumes

From the looks of things, North is having a blast this Halloween, and couldn't be prouder of her creative costumes. While social media users are certainly impressed, they aren't necessarily surprised by her choices. North has made it clear that she's a huge Tyler, The Creator fan, and even attended his CHROMAKOPIA listening party in Los Angeles earlier this month. She shared some fun footage from the event featuring her mom Kim, who seemed slightly less enthused to attend.