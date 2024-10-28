North West Is Filled With Glee At Tyler, The Creator's Listening Event For "Chromakopia": Watch

Kim Kardashian looked like a mom that was dragged to a boy band concert.

On an early Monday morning, fans awoke to a brand-new album from Tyler, The Creator. Breaking his stingy album cycle, the California visionary dropped off his eighth studio effort CHROMAKOPIA. So far, the reception has been astounding, as his loyal fanbase has been labeling it as a "masterpiece." It will take some time for everyone to digest it and rank it amongst the rest of his discography. Overall, though, the project definitely continues his incredible run since 2017's Flower Boy. Tyler is taking the album on tour early next year, but he treated a massive and rambunctious crowd to a listening event last night.

The atmosphere at the arena in Los Angeles looked to be amazing, as fans have been sharing their experience from it. One of those supporters was North West, as she posted a cute and goofy video to social media expressing her excitement for CHROMAKOPIA. Kim Kardashian was there alongside her eager teenage daughter, as she hilariously came across as a mom who promised to take her kid to a concert she had no interest in. Throughout the clip, North West repeats the album's title over and over again while Kim acts fake excited while on camera.

North West Loves Tyler, The Creator

At the end of the day, as long as the kids have fun, that's all that matters. North West showing her love for Tyler is nothing new. Since embarking on her own musical journey, she has borrowed a lot from the eclectic multi-hyphenate. Her outfit at the show (overtly large glasses and a nerdy aesthetic) has lots of Tyler inspiration and in interviews such as the one above, she has cited him as one of her favorite artists. With someone as talented as he is, maybe North West will be destined for similar success later on in music.

