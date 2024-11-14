Kim Kardashian Shades Kanye West By Claiming She's A Single Parent

The exes are not on good terms.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were one of the most famous celebrity couples of all time. They were everywhere during the 2010s, be it music videos, fashion shows, or on television. Things came to a halt in 2022, however, when the two celebs divorced. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have not had a very smooth transition in terms of co-parenting, however. Kardashian discussed the difficult process during an appearance on the podcast What In the Winkler?. She went as far as to claim that she is raising their four children by herself.

Kim Kardashian told host Zoe Winkler that parenting has been one of the biggest challenges of her life. She admits to struggling behind closed doors, despite her wealth and the assistance of her family. "It's not something that I talk about a lot," she admitted. "Because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the 'Oh but you have the resources.'" Kim Kardashian did not mention her ex-husband by name, but she made it very clear that Ye is not co-parenting up to her standards. "I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself," she asserted.

Kim Kardashian Admits Being Overwhelmed As A Parent

Kim Kardashian claimed that driving her four children to school is a crucial part of her day in terms of building a rapport. "It’s really important to me. That’s just, like, my bonding time," she noted. "That's when I can get them up, get ready, but it's madness." Kardashian's openness about her co-parenting situation is new, but this is not the first time the public has heard these accusations made against Ye. People Magazine reported that the rapper is "sadly not around very much" as recently as October. A source told the outlet that Kardashian is pretty much a "single mom."