North West Digs Into Kim Kardashian’s Parenting By Revealing Her Biggest Flaw

"Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago!"

Whenever we get insights into the daily lives of massive celebrities, even the smallest and most insignificant details can make us regular folk relate to them just a little bit more. That's exactly what we got for Interview magazine's 55th anniversary edition, for which Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West sat down for an interview. Kim was the one mostly interviewing North, and this led to reflect on their family dynamic and their relationship to the media in some pretty curious ways. But one of the funniest parts of the whole thing was when the SKIMS mogul asked the 11-year-old "TALKING" singer the following: "How's my cooking?" And she fell right into the trap...

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago!" North West hilariously responded to Kim Kardashian. However, that wasn't all that we learned about the Kardashian household. North also explained how she uses an alias when she's with friends so that they don't attract unwanted attention from snoopy passerby. "My friends call me that so people don’t know who I am," she expressed.

North West With The Fam At A RENAISSANCE Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)

"I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do," North West answered when Kim Kardashian asked about her experiences with being on camera. "When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sue you.’ If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture.'" Out of all of Kanye West and Kim's children, North is the one who receives the most media attention. She featured on a couple of Ye songs, she's their first child, and her social media presence developed quickly.