Kim Kardashian Unveils Son Saint West’s “Extensive” YouTube Contract

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's kids have to follow a strict set of rules to use social media.

Social media gives fans around the world the opportunity to feel closer than ever to their favorite celebrities. While this certainly has the potential to be a positive thing, it can also go very wrong. For this reason, it's no surprise that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have some pretty strict guidelines to follow when it comes to their online presence.

Recently, for example, Kim revealed that she allowed her 8-year-old son Saint to create a YouTube channel. In order to do so, however, she had him sign a lengthy contract. "Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube channel," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story this week. "He better not breach [winking emoji]."

Kim Kardashian Has Saint Agree Not To Share Personal Family Information

Per the contract, Saint is not allowed to share any personal family information, can't film while his sister North is recording music, or post content without getting it approved by an adult first. This appears to be a pretty simple and healthy set of rules, and hopefully, Saint will be able to stick to it without any issues. Instagram users in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section agree that this was a good way to teach the child about protecting his and his family members' privacy on the internet. While this is particularly pertinent in his case, fans note that it's important for all kids who are growing up with access to social media.

"I love this!!!" one commenter says. "This is really cute," another writes. What do you think of Kim Kardashian having Saint West sign a contract before launching his YouTube channel? Are you surprised or not? Do you think this is a good way to teach him about protecting his privacy online? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...