Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Prioritize Parental Duties Despite Busy Careers

Family time always comes first for Kim and Kanye.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have a lot going on when it comes to their careers, but that doesn't mean their families take a hit. Recently, the co-parents have been putting time with their children first even amid their busy schedules. Earlier this week, for example, some of their little ones went back to school. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of all of them lined up. While most of them looked exciting for their first days, their youngest Psalm seemed less than thrilled to end his summer vacation.

Kim's post arrived shortly after they supported their dad Ye in China for his Vultures 2 listening party. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm even joined him onstage at Hainan's Wuyuan River Sports Stadium for a performance of "Everybody." Bianca Censori was also spotted at the event, filming and rooting for her husband and step-children.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Kids Go Back To School

She appears to have only gotten more involved in Ye and Kim's kids' lives in recent months. When the Yeezy founder first headed overseas for his various listening parties with his little ones, she was right alongside them. Before that, she was also seen taking his kids to dinner with her family, movies, and more back home in Los Angeles.