Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Prioritize Parental Duties Despite Busy Careers

WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)
Family time always comes first for Kim and Kanye.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have a lot going on when it comes to their careers, but that doesn't mean their families take a hit. Recently, the co-parents have been putting time with their children first even amid their busy schedules. Earlier this week, for example, some of their little ones went back to school. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of all of them lined up. While most of them looked exciting for their first days, their youngest Psalm seemed less than thrilled to end his summer vacation.

Kim's post arrived shortly after they supported their dad Ye in China for his Vultures 2 listening party. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm even joined him onstage at Hainan's Wuyuan River Sports Stadium for a performance of "Everybody." Bianca Censori was also spotted at the event, filming and rooting for her husband and step-children.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Kids Go Back To School

She appears to have only gotten more involved in Ye and Kim's kids' lives in recent months. When the Yeezy founder first headed overseas for his various listening parties with his little ones, she was right alongside them. Before that, she was also seen taking his kids to dinner with her family, movies, and more back home in Los Angeles.

Kim's post also comes after she revealed that her son Saint started his own YouTube channel. She shared earlier this month that the 8-year-old must follow a strict set of guidelines in order to keep his social media privileges, however. She even posted a photo of the lengthy contract she had him sign, which had him promise not to share any personal family info online. What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West putting their relationships with their children first? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

