Kanye West Accused By Redditors Of Egregious AI Use On "VULTURES 2"

Given the quality of "VULTURES 2", this wouldn't shock us too much if its indeed true.

You could make a very good argument that Kanye West (unfortunately) is starting to lose that creative magic he once possessed for so long. Overall, you're not going to find many hip-hop fans who feel that rapper, singer, and producer had a mediocre record from 2004-2021. However, the conversation surrounding his VULTURES era is vastly different. Yes, there are going to be some way too loyal Ye stans who swear that his last two projects have been good. But in general, both entries into this unfinished trilogy are a far cry from his previous efforts. Many have been fed up with how messy and lifeless the tracks are on them, and diligent Redditors claim to have one major reason as to why.

After receiving VULTURES 2, some listeners felt there was some use of AI, particularly on "SKY CITY" with CyHi's verse. Users on the forum are claiming that there's hardly any doubt that these suspicions are true. However, they feel Kanye didn't stop there. Other tracks include "FIELD TRIP", citing "rough punch-in vocals of him doing lines Ty Dolla $ign did on the full CDQ leak" as the source. Furthermore, "FOREVER", which was recently updated with a new Ye verse, sounds off in the cadence and flow department. For this one, they claim to have the exact AI model that was utilized.

Redditors Believe They Have Exposed Kanye West's AI Usage

Finally, Redditors also feel that they have evidence for a recent unreleased Skepta and Kanye collab. As it stands, contributors are pretty positive that "SKY CITY", "FOREVER", and the Skepta track are "almost certainly" containing AI. Then, "FIELD TRIP" and the highly sought after Childish Gambino cut, "Say Less", are "speculated to be containing AI vocals. Overall, commenters are pretty disappointed as they think that his best days are gone and are missing "the old Kanye".