Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 2” Smacked With Brutal Reviews

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Kanye West won't be happy about this.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s newest album, Vultures 2, is being deemed one of the worst hip-hop albums of the decade according to reviewers on Metacritic. The site lists the project at a score of just 40, which positions it last among hip-hop albums in the 2020s. The X (formerly Twitter) page, Hip Hop All Day, took note of the score on Monday morning.

It also ranks among the worst of all time, beating out only Tekashi 6ix9ine’s DUMMY BOY and Iggy Azalea’s In My Defense. Fans have been debating the harsh criticism of Vultures 2 on social media in response to the update. “Idk if the score needed to be that low, but also what do you expect when you drop an album that clearly isn’t completed,” one user admitted. Another fan argued: “That low is insane wtf. Album was unfinished, however a couple tracks in there still better than most of the new sh*t I hear coming out. Kanye deserved better.”

Kanye West Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

West and Ty Dolla Sign dropped the project on August 3. It features appearances from Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Future, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and many more artists, but sounded unfinished on day one. Despite the hype, Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department outperformed it on the US Billboard 200, instead earning its 14th week at No. 1.

"Vultures 2" Disapoints Critics

In addition to making headlines for the poor reviews, West also has been trending on social media for his antics while hosting a DJ set over the weekend. At the event, Kanye reportedly played songs by both Diddy and R. Kelly back to back. Producer Mike Hector, who was in attendance, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m at this party and kanye djing. he played 2 diddy songs and then a r kelly song right after. this n***a do not give a f*ck.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign on HotNewHipHop.

