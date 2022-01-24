critics
- MusicBaby Tate Responds To Fans Claiming Similarities To Nicki Minaj's Rap StyleBaby Tate says she already paid homage to Nicki Minaj when she first entered the scene.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKing Harris Responds To Instagram Trolls Over His AuthenticityA lot of people think that the rapper and Atlanta trap heir doesn't really live the life that he puts on, which he is always quick to push back on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenny The Butcher Calls Out Critics: "Enjoy The Music"Benny The Butcher isn't happy with the way fans are consuming music.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music CriticsIce Spice was kinder to critics than many of her contemporaries. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Opens To Rave ReviewsAs hoped, "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" appears to live up to its high expectations.By Ben Mock
- TVNetflix Drama "Beef" Earns Rave Reviews"Beef" is a show all about petty revenge, and audiences are loving it.By Ben Mock
- MusicYung Bleu Answers Critics Who Say His Music Sounds The SameHe doesn't believe he'll ever truly be respected as an artist.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Tells People Criticizing Rihanna Abuse To "Kiss His A**"The R&B singer went on a tirade further shading Kiely Williams, mentioning Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and antagonizing his critics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Claps Back At People Tearing Down Her RelationshipLil Wayne's daughter is tired of people constantly criticizing and being so openly lovey-dovey.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Drake Album Sucks!" Sign Spotted At The Club Less Than 48 Hours After "Honestly, Nevermind" ArrivesDrake's seventh studio album has the world divided.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Reminds The World Why She's An Icon: "I Work On My Own Time"It seems that everyone has an opinion on what Minaj should be doing these days, and she issued a lengthy post about why she moves however, and whenever, she wants.By Erika Marie
- TVDonald Glover Calls Out His Critics: "@ Me"Donald Glover wants his haters to tag him when they criticize him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureShenseea Addresses "Lick" Critics: "You'll Like The Next One, Or The Next One"Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion's joint track has been called the "bootleg" version of "WAP."By Hayley Hynes