King Harris Responds To Instagram Trolls Over His Authenticity

As heir to T.I.'s Atlanta trap throne, and with another celebrity parent in Tiny, King Harris has a certain amount of automatic visibility. As such, it's been pretty hard for him to balance out his image as a famous child with his desires to make it through his struggles and become his own famous person. Moreover, the rapper recently received some clowning online for claiming that he's "from the trenches," with many calling cap on that categorization. He recently addressed comments like these during an Instagram Live session, also touching on more depreciative and downright offensive comments to some out there.

"Somebody said, 'Bro is the first white slave,'" King Harris told his viewers on the social media platform. "That is cr*zy, y'all n***as is cr*zy for this. 'You not from the trenches.' Man, listen, some of y'all n***as in the trenches hiding behind the trenches. Y'all n***as is a b***h in the trench. Like, do y'all not know it's n***as that bully in the trenches? So how the f**k you getting bullied in the trenches and come to tell me what I'm, like... Y'all n***as, stop playing with me.

"Like, all y'all n***as saying y'all in the hood, y'all probably b***h in y'all hood," King Harris continued. "So stop playing with me. You know? Everybody in the hood ain't gangster, everybody in the hood ain't cut like that. N***a, it's b***h n***as in the hood, too. I was raised by a n***a that goddamn, wasn't really all the way there at the moment, you know what I'm saying? I went to school with all y'all n***as, I ain't go to no public school.

"Y'all could've seen me in school, and said whatever the f**k y'all wanted to say," he concluded. "Had no bodyguard walking around with me at school. Ain't n***as want this s**t to get this s**t, you heard me? Y'all n***as from the hood think y'all so hard, y'all n***as ain't s**t, y'all n***as ain't s**t but soft. You think y'all hard 'cause y'all got pitbulls in y'all goddamn neighborhood." For more news and the latest updates on King Harris, keep checking in with HNHH.

