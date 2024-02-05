King Harris Responds To Instagram Trolls Over His Authenticity

A lot of people think that the rapper and Atlanta trap heir doesn't really live the life that he puts on, which he is always quick to push back on.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
V-103 Winterfest

As heir to T.I.'s Atlanta trap throne, and with another celebrity parent in Tiny, King Harris has a certain amount of automatic visibility. As such, it's been pretty hard for him to balance out his image as a famous child with his desires to make it through his struggles and become his own famous person. Moreover, the rapper recently received some clowning online for claiming that he's "from the trenches," with many calling cap on that categorization. He recently addressed comments like these during an Instagram Live session, also touching on more depreciative and downright offensive comments to some out there.

"Somebody said, 'Bro is the first white slave,'" King Harris told his viewers on the social media platform. "That is cr*zy, y'all n***as is cr*zy for this. 'You not from the trenches.' Man, listen, some of y'all n***as in the trenches hiding behind the trenches. Y'all n***as is a b***h in the trench. Like, do y'all not know it's n***as that bully in the trenches? So how the f**k you getting bullied in the trenches and come to tell me what I'm, like... Y'all n***as, stop playing with me.

Read More: “Standing On Business”: King Harris Wants Credit For Popularizing Phrase After Druski Uses It In Song Title

King Harris Rants Against His Doubters: Watch

"Like, all y'all n***as saying y'all in the hood, y'all probably b***h in y'all hood," King Harris continued. "So stop playing with me. You know? Everybody in the hood ain't gangster, everybody in the hood ain't cut like that. N***a, it's b***h n***as in the hood, too. I was raised by a n***a that goddamn, wasn't really all the way there at the moment, you know what I'm saying? I went to school with all y'all n***as, I ain't go to no public school.

"Y'all could've seen me in school, and said whatever the f**k y'all wanted to say," he concluded. "Had no bodyguard walking around with me at school. Ain't n***as want this s**t to get this s**t, you heard me? Y'all n***as from the hood think y'all so hard, y'all n***as ain't s**t, y'all n***as ain't s**t but soft. You think y'all hard 'cause y'all got pitbulls in y'all goddamn neighborhood." For more news and the latest updates on King Harris, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: King Harris Net Worth 2024: What Is T.I. & Tiny’s Son Worth?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.