T.I.'s Son King Harris: 3 Of His Wildest Social Media Moments

Hip Hop veteran T.I. has seven kids, but none can stir up controversy like his 19-year-old son, King Harris. Over the years, he has been involved in, or been the subject of viral videos or memes. Recently, he appeared in another viral video, this time, having a heated argument with his father. Interestingly, amidst their beef, on November 28, 2024, Complex featured the two in the latest episode of GOAT Talk. In the video, father and son talk about their GOAT albums, gifts, and viral moments, among other things. King mentioned that the GOAT reason he has gone viral was his graduation. However, he has bigger viral moments, most of which also double as some of his wildest.

One Chip Challenge With A Homeless Man

While Paqui’s controversial chip was first sold in 2016, it wasn’t until 2022 that the “One Chip Challenge” went viral. Costing $9.99, it is an extremely spicy, but edible chip that turns people’s tongues bright blue after they eat it. On September 8, 2023, King Harris posted a video in which he enlisted a homeless man to try out the challenge. He promised to give the man $50 if he could go five minutes without drinking water after eating the chip. Ultimately, the man lost the challenge as he could not handle the heat. King then proceeded to offer him a consolation prize of $20.

King’s video was posted just days after Paqui announced that they would be taking the chips off shelves. This decision was taken as a result of the unfortunate death of a 14-year-old who died a few hours after taking the chip. After King’s video was posted, he was criticized and dragged on social media for allegedly being cruel and harassing a homeless person. However, on September 11, he posted on Instagram, indirectly addressing the criticism. In the post, he wrote, “Out of All the times the internet tried to tear me down …. I held my spot down head up through it all and came out smiling on top.”

King Harris Vs. Waffle House

In May 2022, King got very upset at a messed-up order at a Waffle House in Atlanta. According to the young rapper, he was served pickles even though his order was not meant to include pickles. Subsequently, he started an Instagram Live and got increasingly upset afterward. In the video, he is eventually seen cussing at and threatening employees behind the camera. As he finally makes to leave, he is heard threatening to pistol whip one of the workers. Following the event, King received backlash from multiple users on social media, as expected. Many expressed their shock and disappointment over his reaction to a mistaken order.

King Harris’ Heated Argument With T.I.

King’s most recent viral moment on social media includes none other than his father, T.I. On November 26, T.I. performed for the Atlanta Falcons’ 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration. Afterward, his son King Harris started an Instagram Live inside his suite with his crew. While it started pretty normal, it didn’t take long for things to go south.

On the live, King had claimed to have grown up in the hood, mostly away from the lavish lifestyle of his parents. However, T.I. disagreed, opting to debunk the idea. The two slowly got into an argument from that point. As they exchanged words, King, in particular, got physically worked up and grew verbally aggressive. “I stand on business! You ain’t had me put up nowhere,” he insisted, refuting his father’s claims that he grew up with a silver spoon. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking several conversations.

