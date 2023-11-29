How Many Kids Does T.I. Have?

Over the years, T.I. has built an impressive musical career, and an expansive family as well. Notably, T.I.’s relationship with his wife, as well as his kids, has certainly been in the public eye for quite some time. Understandably, as a public figure, this means that both the highs and the lows of family life can make the media rounds. As a matter of fact, in a video recently shared online, T.I. got into a public spat with his son, King Harris. The rapper has undoubtedly faced challenges with parenting his kids. However, through it all, they remain a big part of his life. The rapper is a proud father of seven children, some of whom are now full-grown adults.

Zonnique Jailee Pullins

Born on March 20, 1996, Zonnique Jailee Pullins is the first of T.I.’s seven kids. Although she is not his biological child, he has been a father figure to her for years. Pullins was conceived in a previous relationship Tameka “Tiny” Cottle had with Zonnie Pullins in the ‘90s. While Zonnie Pullins separated from Tiny years ago, he remains present in his daughter’s life. The 27-year-old is also musician and member of the girl group OMG Girlz. Furthermore, she is a mother of one and welcomed her daughter in December 2020.

Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris

The first of T.I.’s biological kids, Messiah was born on February 2, 2000. Like Zonnique, Messiah is not a child the rapper shares with his wife Tiny. Rather, the 23-year-old is from a past relationship the rapper had with Lashon Dixon. Taking after his father, Messiah now has a career in the entertainment industry. He is a budding musician and releases music under the name Buddy Red. He is also an actor and has appeared in a handful of movies, including Sons 2 The Grave (2022) and The Products Of The American Ghetto (2016).

Domani Uriah Harris

Born just a year after Messiah, Domani is the second child shared by T.I. and Lashon Dixon. The couple welcomed him on March 16, 2001, in Atlanta. Subsequently, they separated and did not get back together. In the years that followed, Domani discovered his love for music. He started rapping at the age of 10 and eventually chose to pursue a career in music, like his older siblings and father. Since then, he has achieved some impressive feats, particularly a Tony Award nomination in 2018.

Deyjah Imani Harris

Of T.I.’s biological kids, Deyjah is his oldest daughter. She was born on June 17, 2001, just months after Domani. Deyjah’s mother is singer/songwriter Ms. Niko. Although she spent time with her father as she grew up, Deyjah was primarily raised by her mother. Furthermore, of all T.I.’s kids, she is the only one not interested in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Instead, the 22-year-old is a popular social media influencer and has been a Fashion Nova partner for several years now. While her relationship with her father has experienced considerable strain, he continually expresses his loves love for her.

Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III

Several years after they started dating, T.I. and Tiny bore King, their first child together. Born on August 25, 2004, the 19-year-old bears the same names as his father and grandfather. Additionally, like most of his older siblings, he is a musician and performs under the name Kid Saiyan. King Harris recently shared in an interview with Funny Marco that he spent the bulk of his childhood with his grandmother, and would visit his parents whenever they were recording T.I.’s reality show, T.I. and Tiny: Family Hustle. Evidently, the two have their rough patches. However, while they may currently be at loggerheads, T.I. has a history of supporting King and verbally expressing his love for him.

Major Phillant Harris

Born on May 16, 2008, Major is the second child T.I. and Tiny share together. At 15, he is also T.I.’s youngest son. Despite his young age, Major has already expressed an interest in following the steps of his parents, career-wise. With a growing social media following, the teenager seems to be building a fanbase for his eventual debut.

Heiress Diana Harris

Completing T.I.’s clan is Heiress Diana Harris who is currently the youngest of all his kids. She was born to T.I. and Tiny in Atlanta on March 26, 2016. Considering her age, there’s very limited information about the youngster. However, the public was informed via an Instagram video posted by Tiny, that Heiress is already attending an acting school. In the video, the 7-year-old sweetly sings “Who’s Loving You” by The Jackson 5.

