The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.

What fans didn’t see coming was Tip’s eldest son, Messiah, embarking on his own journey as a country music star. A video of the 22-year old making his debut performance as an artist at at Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta made its rounds online.

Domani Harris, Zonnique Pullins, Deyjah Harris, Messiah Harris, T.I., Tameka “Tiny” Harris, King Harris and Major Harris attend T.I. & Tameka “Tiny” Harris Private Baby Shower on March 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia

Performing under his stage name of Buddy Red, Messiah wowed the crowd with his Blues inspired record while playing the electric guitar. Messiah took to Instagram to share a clip of himself performing his record, “When I Dream,” sharing, “Can you tell it’s my first live performance? You all made it feel so good being up there, I appreciate it very much. The song I’m playing is out right now: ‘When I Dream’-Buddy Red.”

Tiny also took to Instagram to congratulate the Family Hustle star or his first gig, writing, “Had an amazing time watching our son do his thang at his very first show! I love how he got so interested in the guitar that he taught himself how to play; now that’s talent!”

While Messiah, Domani and Zonnique have put their talents to work, the family’s second to youngest son, King Harris, has been receiving a different kind of attention. Earlier this year, the 18-year old made headlines following an altercation with a Waffle House employee. Months later, he was arrested for unknown reasons, but posted bail shortly after. Tip publicly addressed King’s antics, admitting that his son could end up in prison if he continues on his reckless path.

