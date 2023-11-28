Why Did T.I. Get In A Fight With His Son, King Harris?

King Harris, T.I and Tiny’s first son together, is no stranger to life in the public eye. After all, we watched him grow up on the reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Nonetheless, perhaps their family’s dynamic might have been a bit of a charade… at least according to King Harris. In a heated Instagram Live, the 19-year-old got into a very heated scuffle with his famous parents. The clip of their argument has gone viral, and T.I. can even be seen getting physical with his son. Here’s what we know so far about the father-son duo’s intense tussle.

Read More: T.I. Addresses Criticism Of His Son King Harris

The Genesis: King Harris Goes Live

On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Atlanta Falcons faced the New Orleans Saints, but that wasn’t the only heated exchange that went down. T.I. performed at the event, in honor of the ongoing 50th anniversary of hip-hop. King Harris, who has built a substantial following on Instagram, was live at the event, which took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. While watching the game with his parents, the young star made some interesting claims to his followers.

King Harris started off claiming he grew up in harsh conditions, but his wealthy parents were not having it. T.I. particularly asked if he had ever woken up with a roach on his face, further stating, “Alright then! You don’t know what you talkin' ‘bout.” Nonetheless, King maintained his stance, insisting he didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth.

In fact, King Harris also resurfaced his claims that he wasn’t brought up in T.I. and Tiny’s home. He previously made these assertions in an interview with Funny Marco earlier in October. He initially revealed that he lived with his grandmother, and would only be at his parents’ house when they were filming episodes of their family reality show. Once again, at the Falcons game, King said he preferred being “outside in the neighborhood” and staying at his grandma's.

The Heated Exchange Turned Physical

https://twitter.com/livebitez/status/1728945181695631860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1728945181695631860%7Ctwgr%5Ea222d44401e55c407859d57644b87ae82352b246%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhiphopdx.com%2Fnews%2Fti-fight-son-king-harris

Upon hearing King Harris’ words, Tiny chimed in. She stated, at his grandma’s, he could “suck a pacifier there, 'til he was 12 years old.” Soon after, things escalated quickly, as King and his parents began yelling at one another. In detail, the 19-year-old kept reiterating that his father was capping and that he knows the truth. It wasn’t long until Tiny proceeded to push King while telling him to stop joking around.

A visibly frustrated King insisted that he was not joking around and that he “stands on business!” In response, T.I. yelled, “You are embarrassing yourself and your family!” The pair then got physical, as T.I. seemingly restrained King, stating, “Boy, you can’t do nothing with me! Ain’t sh*t you can do with me!”

Read More: T.I. And Tiny's Family: Everything & Everyone You Need To Know

The Aftermath

King Harris left the scene and posted a series of snapshots on his story on Instagram. He has since deleted the posts, but they were quickly captured by fans and the media alike. Some of his quotes were: “If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.” He also claimed that T.I. was “faking a image for da internet.” Afterward, King shared a snippet of a song titled "Grandma's Boy" as a tribute to his grandmother, Dianne Cottle-Pope. However, neither party has directly spoken of the altercation since then.

[via]