King Harris Previews Song Honoring His Grandmother After Fighting With T.I. & Tiny

King Harris paid tribute to his grandmother on Instagram, Sunday.

King Harris teased a new song on his Instagram page, Sunday, after getting into an argument with his parents at the Atlanta Falcons' game against the New Orleans Saints. After Harris hopped on Instagram Live and spoke about "getting into fights," Tiny corrected her son while T.I. accused him of "embarrassing" himself and the family.

“As long as you stay by my side,” he captioned the song preview. Many fans took King's parent's side in their recent argument in response to the post. One fan commented: "Your mom and dad from the hood and became successful. Please stay in the gated community you were raised in." Another wrote: "You talking all this shit until your allowance stops."

King Harris & T.I. Perform Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 13: King and T.I. perform onstage at Spring Music fest at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In another post, King spoke more directly at his parents. "I Stand on BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F*CK WHO U ARE," King wrote. "IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT." Check out the teaser for his tribute to his grandmother below.

King Harris Honors His Grandmother

King previously discussed his relationship with his grandmother during an interview with Funny Marco, earlier this year. He explained that T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle wasn't an accurate depiction of his upbringing. "Yeah, man, it's a lot about that TV show, man, that [confuses] people," he said. "Because I live with my grandma. You know, we'll go to the house on, like, the weekend. They'll say 'Hey, we shooting today. We need y'all at the house.' They go get me from my grandma's house. Right after we done, when the cameras go off, I'm right back to my grandma's house, yeah." Be on the lookout for further updates on King Harris on HotNewHipHop.

