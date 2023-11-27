Ludacris Performs "Move B*tch" While Descending From Roof At Falcons' Game

Ludacris had fans hyped with his antics at the Falcons' game on Sunday.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Ludacris performed his iconic song, "Move B*tch," during the Atlanta Falcons' game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, he repelled down with a harness from the roof of the venue while rapping to the crowd.

He also performed his verse on DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win (Remix)." The team welcomed him to the game as a part of a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. In addition to Ludacris, T.I., Cee-Lo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, Jeezy, and Quavo all also made appearances during the game.

Ludacris Performs During The Falcons' Game Against The Saints

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: Ludacris performs during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The vibes at the game weren't all so positive. With T.I. in attendance, he and his son, King Harris, got into a heated argument. While streaming on Instagram, Harris yelled at someone off camera: “What’s wrong with y’all? Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?” In the background, T.I. says: “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.” Later, Harris ranted on his Instagram Story: "I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F*CK WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT"

Ludacris Repells From The Roof

Check out Ludacris' performance at Sunday's Falcons' game. The home team ended up beating the Saints 24-15. With the win, they advance to 5-6. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ludacris on HotNewHipHop.

