Ludacris Performs "Move B*tch" While Descending From Roof At Falcons' Game

Ludacris performed his iconic song, "Move B*tch," during the Atlanta Falcons' game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, he repelled down with a harness from the roof of the venue while rapping to the crowd.
He also performed his verse on DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win (Remix)." The team welcomed him to the game as a part of a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. In addition to Ludacris, T.I., Cee-Lo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, Jeezy, and Quavo all also made appearances during the game.
Ludacris Performs During The Falcons' Game Against The Saints
The vibes at the game weren't all so positive. With T.I. in attendance, he and his son, King Harris, got into a heated argument. While streaming on Instagram, Harris yelled at someone off camera: “What’s wrong with y’all? Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?” In the background, T.I. says: “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.” Later, Harris ranted on his Instagram Story: "I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F*CK WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT"
Ludacris Repells From The Roof
ROLL OUT 😤@Ludacris repelled from the roof at the #Falcons game to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop in the ATL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uiEEb7sOUp
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2023
Check out Ludacris' performance at Sunday's Falcons' game. The home team ended up beating the Saints 24-15. With the win, they advance to 5-6. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ludacris on HotNewHipHop.
