Scott Hanson Evacuates NFL RedZone Studio During Broadcast

Scott Hanson evacuated from the NFL RedZone Channel studio in California on Sunday live on-air during the late-afternoon portion of the broadcast. While covering the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills' game, a siren could be heard blaring in the background of Hansen's microphone as he informed the audience he was being told to leave the building.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 20-something year broadcasting career," Hanson said. "We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL RedZone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building, we do not know the nature of the emergency. You can probably hear the alarm going right over the top of my right shoulder here, as it is something absolutely. unprecedented for us."

Scott Hanson At The NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Host Scott Hanson speaks on stage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

"We have this game on, the closest game, the Philadelphia and Buffalo game, our control room needs to evacuate at this time," Hanson continued. "The studio in which I'm standing needs to evacuate at this time. We are all good right now. We're remaining calm, but we are following protocols as I'm sure you all would at your places of work." After a brief break, Hanson eventually returned and confirmed he was safe and that he would be able to continue covering the games. Later in the day, he tweeted: "Well, that was…. interesting. Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12! One to remember."

Scott Hanson Evacuates NFL Redzone Channel Studio

#NFL Red Zone is evacuating because of an alarm that went off in the building… Hope everything is okay over there. pic.twitter.com/HfmmLhhFVz — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 27, 2023 Well, that was…. interesting.

Alarm has stopped.

Apparently all clear.

Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 27, 2023

Neither Scott Hanson nor NFL Redzone has announced a reason for the evacuation, as of Sunday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

