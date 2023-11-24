Dolly Parton Praised And Jack Harlow Roasted For NFL Halftime Shows

Dolly Parton and Jack Harlow became a tale of two halftime shows as each performed at one of the NFL's Thanksgiving games. Harlow kicked off the day with a low-key four-song performance in front of a small igloo during the Packers' blowout of the Lions. Meanwhile, Parton dressed like a Cowboys cheerleader and covered Queen as Dallas decimated the Commanders. However, as soon as Parton's Super Bowl-esque show began, people turned to roasting Harlow.

Firstly, no one quite understood the whole igloo thing for Harlow. It would make more sense at the icy Lambeau Field. However, Harlow was performing at the indoor, climate-controlled Ford Field while it was 50 degrees outside in Detroit. Furthermore, there was little to no production value as Harlow performed in front of what one Twitter used called "a set borrowed from a local middle school production of Frozen".

Dolly Parton Eats, Jack Harlow Burns The Turkey

As mentioned, Parton put on a feast to rival any dinner table in America. Dressed in the iconic Cowboys cheerleader uniform, Dolly Did Dallas. She opened with two of her most-beloved classics - "Jolene" and "9 To 5". However, she then stunned the crowd by pulling out amazing covers of Queen's "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You". We would have loved to have seen Dolly hit "Don't Stop Me Now" but she still killed both songs.

However, both acts performed at blowout Thanksgiving matchups. The Packers were up 23-6 when Harlow took the stage in Detroit. While Detroit had something of a come back in the second half, they couldn't do enough to erase the deficit and lost 29-22. Meanwhile, things were even more lopsided in Dallas. The Cowboys dropped 45 points on the Commanders, improving to 8-3 on the season and staying undefeated at home. Elsewhere, Steve Aoki put on a well-received performance during halftime of the late-night game on the West Coast. CMC and the Niners made easy work of the Seahawks to further secure their hold on their division.

