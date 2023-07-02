Jennifer Lawrence has had an interesting career. She got her screen debut in the 2005 independent film Garden Party. However, her breakout role would be 2010’s Winter’s Bone. That set her on a trajectory for mainstream success, with X-Men: First Class in 2011 and the first Hunger Games film in 2012. The same year as Hunger Games, Lawrence would put in an Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook. She continue to be one of the hottest and most in-demand actresses of the 2010s.

Lawrence has been fairly active as of late. After not appearing in any films in 2020, she was one of the leads of 2021’s Don’t Look Up! on Netflix. She followed that up with the military drama Causeway in 2022. Most recently, she starred in the coming-of-age comedy No Hard Feelings. However, she is also making headlines for her recent appearance on a viral internet show.

Lawrence appeared on the latest episode of Chicken Shop Date, the massively-popular interview series run by journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg. As the two enjoyed their nuggets, Dimoldenberg mentioned that Lawrence shared a hometown with Jack Harlow. The fact shocked Lawrence. “Really? He’s from Kentucky? I’m from Louisville. There is no way Jack Harlow is from Louisville, Kentucky,” Lawrence replied, to which Dimoldenberg suggested, “I thought you would know, and be friends.”

“I mean, I’m totally down to be friends,” revealed Lawrence. She then made reference to Harlow’s viral moment with Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala. “Sorry. I’m reapplying my makeup,” began Chamberlain as Missionary Jack threw her a compliment. “You did a great job,” he said, before drawing attention to his Givenchy suit. “Did you have any freak-out today? Did you have like a moment today where you’re like actually I might like — maybe I’m freaked out?” Chamberlain queried. To which Harlow inquired, “Did you?” After Chamberlain confirmed she had, Harlow responded, “Okay, then yes.”

