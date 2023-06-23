Last night Jack Harlow performed at the Power Our Planet concert put on by Global Citizen. The star-studded event featured performances from Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R, and Jon Batiste among others. Jack Harlow also took the stage and may have expected more from the crowd than they were prepared to give him. He tried to do a classic live performance move and start off his song “First Class” without the instrumental while rapping the lyrics himself. The trouble came when he tried to hand it over to the crowd to finish the lyrics. Despite the song’s massive sales numbers, the crowd in attendance totally left Harlow hanging.

“First Class” run at number one was less than a year ago. But Jack Harlow got a taste of the industry’s short attention span when many at his show had no idea what the words were. Thankfully, he played the incident off well and the crowd seemed to catch up once the beat dropped. 2023 has been particularly unkind to new rap music. The year is almost halfway through and there hasn’t been a number-one rap song or album. Despite being over a year old “First Class” is still the most recent rap song to spend multiple weeks atop the chart. Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” each topped the charts for one week last year.

Jack Harlow’s Underwhelming Crowd

Like many other celebs, Jack Harlow is in Paris this week celebrating Paris Fashion Week. He posted some pictures of what he’s been up to, including sporting an all-black Givenchy fit. He’s also been pretty consistent at delivering new material for fans recently. His new album Jackman came out back in April. He released a music video for the song “Gang Gang Gang” last week after teasing it on social media. It’s the second video so far from the surprise-released project.

He’s also been dealing with a recent beef with Machine Gun Kelly. In a recent freestyle, MGK took issue with Jack Harlow claiming to be the best white rapper since Eminem. What do you think of the underwhelming crowd response to Jack Harlow’s performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

