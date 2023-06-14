One of the standout moments on Jack Harlow’s latest album Jackman is the track “Gang Gang Gang,” which just received a somber music video. In it, the Louisville MC addresses the situation that arises when longtime friends are found guilty or accused of horrible crimes, with the lyrics specifically focusing on sexual assault and child molestation. While many have debated whether his approach and analysis truly delves deep into that topic and does it justice, it’s still an emotive and important moment of conversation and reflection on the project. In its visual accompaniment, the cinematography and sequencing paints the narrative in a more vivid way.

The first two verses’ visuals are bookended with black-and-white clips of Jack Harlow and his friends hanging out together for the chorus. “Ride for my dawgs, lie for my dawgs, die for my dawgs,” he melodically raps. The video’s sections for the verses themselves depict the situations they narrate: Jack speaking to someone who tells him of their longtime friend’s crimes. It switches between the artist’s disbelief, speaking his raps word-for-word as in conversation, and flashback clips to their younger days.

Jack Harlow’s “Gang Gang Gang” Music Video

Gang Gang Gang pic.twitter.com/rrAtaxufFg — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) June 14, 2023

Overall, the Eliel Ford-directed visual contains some striking imagery. One particular shot that stands out is a car moving into an empty moonlit parking lot and stopping as Jack Harlow raps about his friend Marcus’ assault allegations. It’s dark and ominous, as is the one of Jack riding in a car with two friends who disappear in the next shot. You may have your thoughts on the track itself, but the video’s message points more firmly towards denouncing these actions rather than defending them. Many frames towards the end dedicate themselves to depicting those affected by these crimes and not the friendships left behind.

Regardless of your take on “Gang Gang Gang,” the 25-year-old is very grateful for the support and love fans gave him for Jackman. His talents, perspective, and personal sense of self will likely continue to hone themselves and grow from here, as he showed on every subsequent project so far. Furthermore, we should be expecting more great things to come from him in the future, and more potent reflections on these topics. For the latest news and updates on Jack Harlow, stick around on HNHH.

