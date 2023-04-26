jackman
- Music VideosJack Harlow Releases Vivid Music Video For "Denver"Jack Harlow escapes to the mountains of scenic Denver. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosJack Harlow's "Gang Gang Gang" Disappears In New Music VideoThe Louisville MC reflects on the pain of realizing those closest to you turned to darker paths in their lives you never thought possible.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Speaks On "Jackman" Reception, Thanks Fans & Peers For The Love"I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music," he wrote on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJack Harlow's "Jackman" First-Week Sales Numbers Are InThe 10-track project landed at No. 13, behind projects like Trippie Redd's "Mansion Musik" and Kali Uchis' "Red Moon In Venus."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJack Harlow Launches His Own FoundationThe rapper is ready to give back to the city that made him.By Noah Grant
- MusicJack Harlow & Kendrick Lamar Pose For Photo At Met GalaJack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar linked up at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosJack Harlow's "They Don't Love It" Music Video Takes Us On A Tour Of Louisville: WatchThe song appears on Harlow's new "Jackman" album, and finds him boastfully comparing himself to Eminem.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersJack Harlow "Jackman" First Week Sales ProjectionsJack Harlow's new album aims for a top 10 debut. By Aron A.
- Music"Jackman" Projected For Decent Opening WeekJack Harlow's latest album is set for a decent sales week.By Ben Mock
- MusicJack Harlow Leads The Way On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update With Tracks From "Jackman"We're also spotlighting new arrivals from Conway the Machine, Lola Brooke, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Jackman": Jack Harlow Is The "Hardest White Boy" Since Eminem, He Says On New AlbumThe Kentucky native has often cited Slim Shady as one of his biggest inspirations.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJack Harlow Tells Harrowing Stories On "Gang Gang Gang"Jack Harlow put his best foot forward with "Gang Gang Gang."By Alexander Cole
- MusicJack Harlow Has Fans Singing His Praises With "Jackman"Old Jack Harlow is back, and fans are loving it.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesJack Harlow Releases New Album, "Jackman"Jack Harlow is realer than ever on "Jackman."By Noah Grant
- MusicJack Harlow Roasted Online For Shirtless Album CoverJack Harlow's album cover has people talking.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJack Harlow Announces New Album, "Jackman," Out FridayJack Harlow has a new album coming out later this week titled "Jackman."By Cole Blake