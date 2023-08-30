Jack Harlow Releases Vivid Music Video For “Denver”

Four months have gone by since the surprise release from Jack Harlow. We are of course talking about his eighth project Jackman. An album that saw the Louisville, Kentucky native more raw than ever before, especially compared to his last few releases. A short 10-track, 25-minute long LP that displays what the long-time fans of his music know him for. Harlow talked a lot about white privilege, race relations, the harsh truths about being famous, and discovering the people close to you can hurt you the most in different ways.

Compared to his previous efforts such as Come Home The Kids Miss You and That’s What They All Say, Jackman. did not even come close to the first week sales of those two projects. Only reaching 36k in total sales, commercially it was not a success, but a good deal of fans were enjoying it more than CHTKMY. Harlow’s realness on these cuts cannot be ignored and a song that embodies that quality is “Denver.”

Jack Harlow Escapes From The City Life Watch:

Jack Harlow just dropped visuals for “Denver” and they look captivating. It was shot in the city the song is named after, and it shows Jack escaping the hustle and bustle of the city. He takes a drive through some scenic roads that eventually lead him to the hillside and mountains of this gorgeous city. It really is the perfect video to go along with the lyrics that talk about getting away from all the noise and finding a sense of peace and tranquility. Also, Denver Nuggets star point guard and 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray makes a cameo in the video, as he chops it up with the rapper.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new music video for Jack Harlow's song "Denver?" Is this the best music video he has ever released? Is this your favorite song from Jackman., and is it still in your rotation?

