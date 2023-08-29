Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” Remains A Classic On His Heavenly 64th Birthday: Stream

Virgo season has only just begun, but already, we’re celebrating the legacy of one of music’s most profound creatives on what would’ve been his 64th birthday. Today (August 29) marks another trip around the Sun for the spirit of Michael Jackson, and to commemorate, we’re revisiting one of the King of Pop’s biggest feel-good hits – “The Way You Make Me Feel.”

Unsurprisingly, the groovy track previously reached No. 1 on the charts in America. Like many other titles included on the Bad album, it finds Jackson feeling confident in himself, though he’s obviously more vulnerable than usual as he professes deep feelings for his lover. “Hey, pretty baby with the high heels on / You give me fever like I’ve never, ever known,” his voice beautifully croons on the first verse. “You’re just a product of loveliness / I like the groove of your walk, your talk, your dress.”

Celebrate Michael Jackson on What Would’ve Been His 64th B-Day

Other memorable songs from Bad include “Man in the Mirror,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Dirty Diana,” those only begin to cover some of Jackson’s best work throughout his long-spanning career. He’s in great company as far as Virgo entertainers go, with Beyonce, Keke Palmer, Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, Shania Twain, and Adam Sandler all among those who celebrate under the notorious perfectionist sign.

Revisit Michael Jackson’s classic “The Way You Make Me Feel” visual above, or add the song to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. If you’re in the mood for more throwback hits, we suggest Beyonce’s “Love On Top,” which the mother of three performed while sharing some extra special news with the world this week in 2011. Tap into that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like this feelin’ you’re givin’ me

Just hold me, baby, and I’m in ecstasy

Oh, I’ll be workin’ from nine to five

To buy you things to keep you by my side