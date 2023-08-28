Beyonce’s First Pregnancy Revealed 12 Years Ago During “Love On Top” Performance: Stream The Song To Celebrate

Blue Ivy Carter has been a legend from the moment we first found out about her existence.

BYHayley Hynes
Beyonce’s First Pregnancy Revealed 12 Years Ago During “Love On Top” Performance: Stream The Song To Celebrateblur mask

Beyonce is an entertainer who has been the creative force behind some of pop culture’s most memorable moments. Her historic Beychella set still lives in fans’ minds rent-free, and everything she’s done so far on her RENAISSANCE World Tour has been nothing short of inspiring. Apart from making music, one of the other most important aspects of the Houston native’s life is being a wife and mother of three.

It’s hard to imagine a time when Bey didn’t have Blue Ivy performing by her side on stage, but seeing as her existence was first announced by way of performance, it’s only natural for the young girl to already be stealing the spotlight. On this day (August 28) 12 years ago, the Destiny’s Child alum confirmed that she was expecting her first child in the midst of performing one of her biggest hits, “Love On Top,” at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Read More: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot

Beyonce Introduced Blue Ivy Carter to Us in the Most Iconic Way

After letting her vocals and dance skills do their thing, Queen B shocked the audience by popping open her jacket to reveal a budding baby bump. The excitement in the room at the time was obviously high, but perhaps the best reaction came from Kanye West, who quickly turned to Jay-Z to celebrate his frequent collaborator’s journey toward fatherhood. It’s hard to believe how much has changed since then, but we’re excited to see what the Carter children have to bring to the music industry as they grow.

Check out Beyonce’s iconic pregnancy reveal performance in honour of its 12th anniversary in the video above. If it’s not already there, be sure to add “Love On Top” to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap into our weekly R&B Season update at the link below.

Read More: Victoria Monet & Fridayy’s New Releases Are An “R&B Season” Mood

Quotable Lyrics:

Honey, honey
I can see the stars all the way from here
Can’t you see the glow on the window pan?
I can feel the sun whenever you’re near
Every time you touch me I just melt away

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.