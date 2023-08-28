Beyonce’s First Pregnancy Revealed 12 Years Ago During “Love On Top” Performance: Stream The Song To Celebrate

Beyonce is an entertainer who has been the creative force behind some of pop culture’s most memorable moments. Her historic Beychella set still lives in fans’ minds rent-free, and everything she’s done so far on her RENAISSANCE World Tour has been nothing short of inspiring. Apart from making music, one of the other most important aspects of the Houston native’s life is being a wife and mother of three.

It’s hard to imagine a time when Bey didn’t have Blue Ivy performing by her side on stage, but seeing as her existence was first announced by way of performance, it’s only natural for the young girl to already be stealing the spotlight. On this day (August 28) 12 years ago, the Destiny’s Child alum confirmed that she was expecting her first child in the midst of performing one of her biggest hits, “Love On Top,” at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Beyonce Introduced Blue Ivy Carter to Us in the Most Iconic Way

After letting her vocals and dance skills do their thing, Queen B shocked the audience by popping open her jacket to reveal a budding baby bump. The excitement in the room at the time was obviously high, but perhaps the best reaction came from Kanye West, who quickly turned to Jay-Z to celebrate his frequent collaborator’s journey toward fatherhood. It’s hard to believe how much has changed since then, but we’re excited to see what the Carter children have to bring to the music industry as they grow.

Check out Beyonce’s iconic pregnancy reveal performance in honour of its 12th anniversary in the video above. If it’s not already there, be sure to add “Love On Top” to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap into our weekly R&B Season update at the link below.

