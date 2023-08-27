Victoria Monet & Fridayy’s New Releases Are An “R&B Season” Mood

We’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer yet, but what makes the transition into fall and winter so much easier each year is knowing that our R&B Season playlist will carry us through. Last weekend we heard from Usher, Ciara, Lil Baby, and many more on our weekly update. Today (August 27), it’s a collaboration from Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones, “Moment Of Your Life” taking the top spot as music lovers praise the two talented vocalists for their work on the song.

In terms of new albums, Victoria Monet gave us arguably one of the biggest releases of the week with JAGUAR II. She connected with acts like Lucky Daye and Buju Banton across the 11-song tracklist, but for R&B Season, we’ve selected her solo effort, “Alright” for your streaming consideration. Following that comes “ZOOMIES” from Jordan Ward’s moreward(FORWARD) project, as well as “Stand By Me” from Fridayy’s debut album.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

The “GOD DID” collaborator caught our attention with “Stand By Me,” which he dropped an accompanying music video for earlier this weekend. Elsewhere on his new LP we hear from Adekunle Gold on “Done For Me” and Chris Brown on “Don’t Give It Away.” Drake may not have delivered his For All The Dogs album as we speculated he would, but still, his new OVO artist Naomi Sharon is holding things down for the label with her “Definition of Love” track.

Our final pick of the week comes from another rising female vocalist, Chxrry22, who’s also backed by one of the biggest names out of Canada, The Weeknd. She shared “More” with us this New Music Friday, and we can’t wait to hear what she has to offer us in the future. Stream all of the latest additions to our R&B Season playlist exclusively on Spotify. Are there any new arrivals that you think we missed? Let us know in the comments, and click the link below for more HNHH release recommendations on our weekly Fire Emoji update.

