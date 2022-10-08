Fridayy
- MusicVictoria Monet & Fridayy's New Releases Are An "R&B Season" MoodFridayy is an artist worth streaming all weekend long.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesFridayy's Debut Self-Titled Album Is Here Featuring Chris Brown, Fireboy DML, And MoreHappy New Music Fridayy!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFridayy's Melodic Journey: Rising Star Making WavesFridayy is starting his career in a major way, producing and singing for big names, signing to Def Jam, and releasing his debut EP. By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesFridayy Delivers Debut EP "Lost In Melody" Ft. VoryHe says he wants to introduce himself to the world sonically "from a place of honesty."By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby Reveals "It's Only Me" Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Future, Pooh Shiesty & MoreOn the heels of the release of his new single "Heyy," Baby shares his 23-song tracklist for his anticipated album.By Erika Marie
- SongsFridayy Releases Debut Single "Don't Give Up On Me"Fridayy got a lot of notoriety from working with major artists, but now he's working on his solo career.By Lawrencia Grose