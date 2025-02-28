Fridayy Gets Reflective On "Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not"

Philadelphia-based R&B singer Fridayy is perhaps best known for his hook on the 2022 DJ Khaled track "GOD DID" (which also featured Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and a show-stealing verse from Jay-Z), but he is also a solo artist in his own right. After a couple of years away, the singer is back with his sophomore album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. The new release is a double album, clocking in at 21 total songs and just under an hour in length. Unfortunately, it was born from tragedy, as Fridayy revealed in January 2024 that he lost his father shortly before he was set to headline his European tour. In a recent BET interview, Fridayy credited his father for being the one who sparked his love of music.

Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not is a mix of Fridayy's R&B sensibilities, along with Afrobeats and dancehall, that shows just how versatile he is. He also enlists the help of several artists on the feature side. Wale appears for a verse on the lowkey "Shotgun," delivering bars about a relationship gone sour a recurring motif throughout his own music. Kehlani shows up on "Saving My Love," while Chris Brown sing-raps over the Afrobeats-tinged "One Call Away." Meek Mill opens the second disc with a verse on the track "Proud Of Me," marking a landmark collaboration between the two Philadelphia artists. It's a star-studded cast, indicative of the connections Fridayy's already made in his young career. Overall, there is plenty to like on Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not, and it is at least worth the listen. Stream the latest release from Fridayy below.

Fridayy - Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not

Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not tracklist:

Disc 1: