Fridayy
- MusicVictoria Monet & Fridayy's New Releases Are An "R&B Season" MoodFridayy is an artist worth streaming all weekend long.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesFridayy's Debut Self-Titled Album Is Here Featuring Chris Brown, Fireboy DML, And MoreHappy New Music Fridayy!By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFridayy Declares That No One Compares "When It Comes To You" On New SingleSoul and commitment take center stage on this tender cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFridayy's Melodic Journey: Rising Star Making WavesFridayy is starting his career in a major way, producing and singing for big names, signing to Def Jam, and releasing his debut EP. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicXXL Unveils 2023 Freshman Class Featuring GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, And MoreXXL has revealed this year's Freshman class.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFridayy Leaks Chris Brown Collaboration By "Accident"Fridayy "accidentally" leaked his new collab with Chris Brown.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z Fought To Keep Fridayy On "GOD DID"The singer recently recalled how Hov stood up for him when his vocals were almost taken out of the song.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Performs "GOD DID" With Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, & More At GrammysJay-Z joined John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, DJ Khaled, and Rick Ross for a performance of "GOD DID" at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesFridayy Delivers Debut EP "Lost In Melody" Ft. VoryHe says he wants to introduce himself to the world sonically "from a place of honesty."By Erika Marie
- SongsFridayy Releases Debut Single "Don't Give Up On Me"Fridayy got a lot of notoriety from working with major artists, but now he's working on his solo career.By Lawrencia Grose