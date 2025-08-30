Fridayy Is Racing Against A Heart "Below Zero" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 55 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fridayy Below Zero Stream Fridayy Below Zero Stream
This dramatic new cut from Fridayy shows off his vocal chops as usual, pulling a gentle sound out of his old-school bag.

Fridayy just dropped the new album Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not earlier this year, but he's far from done with 2025. He just dropped "Below Zero," a new track and visualizer that's a throwback ballad with an '80s-like sheen and contemporary atmosphere.

As far as the lyrical content, the Philly singer is trying to get close to a prospective partner and show them his love before their heart goes too cold. The passion comes through in the vocal performance, but that's nothing new, is it? Rather, the simplicity of this track makes it work pretty well as a straightforwardly tender cut, especially when compared to the power of other songs like "Proud Of Me."

Instrumentally, "Below Zero" doesn't need much more than slow drums, rubbery bass, ethereal vocal harmonies, and some sultry electric guitar strums to move forward. It's not the most evolutionary or progressive track you'll hear this week, but it does take advantage of Fridayy's strengths with solid musicianship and some catchy melodies and refrains here and there.

This follows a big year for him, whether it's for more collaborations or the hype around his new project. Fridayy is able to make even sad tracks like "February '23" feel hopeful, warm, and supportive with his approaches, and it's been very compelling to see the trajectory.

Even if "Below Zero" is holding us over for something larger in the distant future, it's a great reminder of his talents and a very gentle example of his songwriting.

Read More: Joey Bada$$’s Perfectly Engineered Return: The Road To "Lonely At The Top"

Fridayy – "Below Zero"

Quotable Lyrics
Baby, it's gon' take some time to get it out your system,
All that partying deep in clubs, but you losing your rhythm,
Too much late nights, you don't know where the morning is,
Better wake up before you lose out on this

Read More: Eminem "Stans" Documentary Review: An Uneven Fan-Driven Retelling Of A Familiar Story

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
News Marijuana Man 1147
Comments 0