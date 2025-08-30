Fridayy Is Racing Against A Heart "Below Zero" On New Single

Fridayy just dropped the new album Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not earlier this year, but he's far from done with 2025. He just dropped "Below Zero," a new track and visualizer that's a throwback ballad with an '80s-like sheen and contemporary atmosphere.

As far as the lyrical content, the Philly singer is trying to get close to a prospective partner and show them his love before their heart goes too cold. The passion comes through in the vocal performance, but that's nothing new, is it? Rather, the simplicity of this track makes it work pretty well as a straightforwardly tender cut, especially when compared to the power of other songs like "Proud Of Me."

Instrumentally, "Below Zero" doesn't need much more than slow drums, rubbery bass, ethereal vocal harmonies, and some sultry electric guitar strums to move forward. It's not the most evolutionary or progressive track you'll hear this week, but it does take advantage of Fridayy's strengths with solid musicianship and some catchy melodies and refrains here and there.

This follows a big year for him, whether it's for more collaborations or the hype around his new project. Fridayy is able to make even sad tracks like "February '23" feel hopeful, warm, and supportive with his approaches, and it's been very compelling to see the trajectory.

Even if "Below Zero" is holding us over for something larger in the distant future, it's a great reminder of his talents and a very gentle example of his songwriting.

Fridayy – "Below Zero"