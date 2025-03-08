Gillie Da Kid Emotionally Reacts To Fridayy & Meek Mill Collab "Proud Of Me"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Entertainer and entrepreneur Gillie Da King attends Jackson State University's game against Mississippi Valley State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, March 14, 2021. Sdw 4803. © Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images
Gillie Da Kid tragically lost his son YNG Cheese in a Philadelphia shooting almost two years ago, and he continues to keep his memory alive.

Fridayy just came out with a new album Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not, and Gillie Da Kid and Wallo are absolutely loving it. They recently invited him onto their Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, where they had a moment rapping and singing along to the Meek Mill collab "Proud Of Me." This stuck an emotional chord with Gillie, who excitedly lived in the track while paying tribute to his late son YNG Cheese. "I’ll give all this s**t up to get Cheese back!" he exclaimed before offering more words when the track ended. "That s**t touched my heart, man. That s**t hit different. Especially when you lose a lot of motherf***ers out here."

Furthermore, this follows Meek Mill's previous reflections on the praise for his "Proud Of Me" verse, in which he pays tribute to his late father. "You gotta drop a whole tape of you talking that talk like that nbs," one fan told him on Twitter after the collab came out. "LeBron told me that a while back," Meek replied, clearly compelled by how much his story resonated with fans.

Read More: Gillie Thanks Freeway & Meek Mill For Being There At Gillie Fest After Son's Passing

Gillie Da Kid's Son YNG Cheese

For those unaware, YNG Cheese was shot and killed almost two years ago in Philadelphia. Gillie Da Kid claimed that his son's killer was Philly high school basketball star Noah Scurry, who was recently murdered. "I’ve never met him," he told Shannon Sharpe of his son's alleged killer. "Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. The kid had just got shot 17 times. He was walking with his mom and he got murdered. And then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first."

"He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it," Gillie Da Kid posited. "That’s who killed my son… Yeah, the 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times, that’s who killed my son." At press time, police do not believe there is a link between both incidents, and neither does Gillie.

Read More: Wallo Is Furious About Conspiracy Theories Involving Gillie Da Kid’s Late Son

