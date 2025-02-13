Gillie Reveals Recently Murdered Philly Teen Noah Scurry Was Responsible For His Son's Murder

Gillie Da Kid (or Da King) recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe for his latest Club Shay Shay interview, where he made a shocking and tragic connection. Moreover, the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game cohost revealed that the 17-year-old Philadelphia high school basketball player and rapper who was tragically murdered earlier this year, Noah Scurry, was allegedly the one who murdered his son YNG Cheese (real name Devin Spady). "Well, it wasn't for my son. [My son happened to be there]," he expressed.

"Them blocks is beefing, they're going through it," Gillie continued. "My son just so happened to pull up, out there five minutes, they come to shoot the block up. My son's not from that block, he don't... You feel what I'm saying? He just so happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. That's how deep it is. See, you don't understand. [Noah Scurry] got videos out where he got a Joker mask on, bunch of guns in his hands. So these kids is influenced by all the wrong things. The s**t that don't matter, you know what I mean?"

Who Is Noah Scurry?

Furthermore, Gillie explained to Shannon Sharpe that he faced similar influences and eventually found a way out. For those unaware, Noah Scurry was a 17-year-old rapper and basketball player from Philadelphia who was a star in his high school and was murdered in mid-January of this year. In addition, the lyricist and media personality pointed out how poor Philly is and how folks think that they can't "make it as a rapper" unless they engage in street violence. While he doesn't know why folks glamorize this beyond the money, he remarked on how social media also exacerbates posturing and unnecessary escalations.

Finally, Gillie revealed that the police told him about Noah Scurry's murder and how he was one of the young people that authorities were about to charge for the murder of YNG Cheese. Even though he's celebrating his Eagles win these days, the Philly native now feels the heavy weight of the tragedy of these circumstances. We will see if any further developments emerge from this story.